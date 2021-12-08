Taoiseach promises a ‘comprehensive’ plan to roll out vaccines for children

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has promised there will be a “comprehensive” plan to roll out Covid-19 vaccines to children.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has recommended the use of Covid-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11.

Priority will be given to children with an underlying condition, those living with a younger child with complex medical needs or with an immunocompromised adult. But the overall Niac advice is that all children aged 5-11...