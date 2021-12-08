Taoiseach promises a ‘comprehensive’ plan to roll out vaccines for children
Minister for Health says the move ‘offers another layer of protection to our children, and to those around them’
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has promised there will be a “comprehensive” plan to roll out Covid-19 vaccines to children.
The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has recommended the use of Covid-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11.
Priority will be given to children with an underlying condition, those living with a younger child with complex medical needs or with an immunocompromised adult. But the overall Niac advice is that all children aged 5-11...
