Sunday May 17, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Taking staff temperatures could be a data protection minefield

Lawyers are fielding a host of questions from business about the relationship between employers and employees on the return to work

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
17th May, 2020
Melanie Crowley, partner and head of Mason Hayes & Curran employment law and benefits team. Picture: Fergal Phillips

There are 27 lawyers on Melanie Crowley’s team at law firm Mason Hayes & Curran (MHC). She is certain they have never spoken to each other as much as they have in the past nine weeks.

Since the onset of the social restrictions and lockdown measures as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, MHC has been fielding calls from clients with unprecedented questions about managing staff and complying with government schemes.

“There is so...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Hygiene firm records huge sales for Zoono long-lasting sanitiser

Irish distributor sells more than €200,000-worth of product in one month

Killian Woods | 3 hours ago

Lemon & Duke owner slams FBD’s ‘deplorable’ treatment of his pub

Noel Anderson says he has been ‘stonewalled’ by the insurer’s stance since the outbreak of Covid-19

Peter O'Dwyer | 3 hours ago

Too early to ease lockdown, says health systems expert

Restrictions should not be eased until there are fewer than 50 new coronavirus cases a day, says DCU professor

Rachel Lavin | 3 hours ago