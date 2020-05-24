Sweden records highest death toll as others count the cost of Covid-19

In Europe last week, much of the focus was on Sweden as the country recorded the highest level of Covid-19 deaths per capita in the world for the first time.

Recording 6.5 daily deaths per million people on average last week, Sweden overtook Britain and Belgium with the highest deaths per capita. At its peak, Sweden recorded 185 deaths in one day in April, but by May 21, that number had fallen to 40.

Sweden did not implement the...