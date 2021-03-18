Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Susan O’Keeffe: Vaccine hubris has been undermined by reality

Tough talk between political leaders and states will not increase the supply of vaccines, a more collaborative approach is needed instead

Susan O'Keeffe
18th March, 2021
Susan O’Keeffe: Vaccine hubris has been undermined by reality
Ursula von der Leyen, the EU Commission Ppresident, announced that more vaccines need to be diverted to European countries. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly might want to steal that word “lumpy” from his UK counterpart Matt Hancock to describe the current challenges surrounding the global supply of Covid-19 vaccine. And as we speak, the lumps are multiplying in all directions. Things will definitely get worse before they get better.

Even as Hancock tried to gloss over the appearance of an NHS letter relating to a one-month delay in the UK’s vaccination programme due...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Nora Mcauliffe, 99, from Blarney, gets her vaccine at the Covid-19 vaccination centre at Munster Technological University in Cork. Ireland was one of the last countries in Europe to convene a specific working group to handle the vaccination programme. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Lucinda Creighton: Baffling failure to plan ahead on vaccines is a dereliction of duty

Coronavirus Lucinda Creighton 4 days ago
Nurses prepare Covid-19 vaccine jabs in Enniskillen. The North and Britain is aided by a good supply of vaccines and a delayed dose strategy for a wider population coverage Picture: Getty

Scally: Ireland should copy Britain’s delayed dosing strategy

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 4 days ago
A health worker with boxes of the Johnson &amp; Johnson ‘single shot’ vaccine at the Louisville Metro Health and Wellness HQ in Louisville, Kentucky in the US Getty

Same message, different year as we try to hold on

Coronavirus Danielle Barron 4 days ago
Electric Picnic: there are hopes it could go ahead in September

Vaccine rollout: Ireland likely to spend summer 2021 in limbo

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1