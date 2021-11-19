Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Susan O’Keeffe: Support for SME sector and rapid booster rollout essential for next phase of pandemic

We can’t go back in time and start the boosters two weeks earlier, but pushing up the rate of vaccinations in the coming weeks must be possible and must be the absolute priority

Susan O'Keeffe
19th November, 2021
Susan O’Keeffe: Support for SME sector and rapid booster rollout essential for next phase of pandemic
‘The country couldn’t afford the SME sector to crash and burn last year. And it can’t afford that now either. The only saviour for these businesses is government intervention.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Heaven help us! As if there wasn’t enough going on, we witness precious Dáil time taken up this week, with a personalised spat about what Taoiseach Micheál Martin may, or may not, have said to Labour Party leader Alan Kelly in a brief private exchange between them about Covid. Yes, everyone is fed up of it and with good cause. More importantly, people are worried about it too — about health, travel, work, business, future...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A patient in Boston, US, being treated with a monoclonal antibody last December. The therapy is normally administered by via intravenous infusion. Picture: Getty

Government ‘closely’ reviewing new monoclonal antibody drugs after EMA approval

Coronavirus Donal MacNamee
A scheme to supply antigen tests to close contacts was announced at the end of October. Picture: Getty

HSE sitting on stock of 1.5 million antigen tests

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin
Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the ‘situation is getting worse and will get worse before it gets better’. Picture: Julien Behal

Employees urged to work from home ‘unless it is absolutely necessary’

Coronavirus Cónal Thomas
Construction is one of the sectors where a shortage of workers has been reported. The reopening of the economy has led to the weekly cost of the PUP dropping from a high of €140 million last spring to under €20 million per week now. Picture: Getty

PUP cost drops further as more staff return to work

Coronavirus Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1