Susan O’Keeffe: Support for SME sector and rapid booster rollout essential for next phase of pandemic

Heaven help us! As if there wasn’t enough going on, we witness precious Dáil time taken up this week, with a personalised spat about what Taoiseach Micheál Martin may, or may not, have said to Labour Party leader Alan Kelly in a brief private exchange between them about Covid. Yes, everyone is fed up of it and with good cause. More importantly, people are worried about it too — about health, travel, work, business, future...