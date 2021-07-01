Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Susan O’Keeffe: Optimism not the best substitute for science

The worldwide evidence cannot be ignored, the Delta variant is a reality and Ireland’s vaccination figures are not sufficient yet to provide robust herd immunity

Susan O'Keeffe
1st July, 2021
Susan O’Keeffe: Optimism not the best substitute for science
The hospitality industry and many members of the public want to see indoor dining resume, but the consequences of proceeding too swiftly may be severe. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Has the pandemic in Ireland reached the stage where the public no longer really cares about the science? Once the pub doors were opened and tickets went back on sale for football and rugby, it was as if the blanket of doom had been lifted and life began to flood back into our collective veins.

Oh yes, every event, business and office says it’s subject to Covid-19 regulations; social distancing and masks are the new...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Indoor drinking and dining in the likes of Grogan’s on Dublin’s South William Street has been pushed back until at least July 19. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Restricting indoor dining is most proactive step state has taken yet, Nphet advisor says

Coronavirus Donal MacNamee 2 hours ago
Groups representing pub and restaurant owners have criticised the government’s announcement and have claimed the plan to limit indoor dining to vaccinated people is unworkable. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Nphet advisor says limiting indoor dining to vaccinated people can keep Covid cases below the most optimistic scenario

Coronavirus Donal MacNamee 2 days ago
Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the delay of the reopening of indoor dining until at least July 19 allowed for hundreds of thousands of more people to get vaccinated. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Analysis: Delay to reopening of indoor dining puts pressure on to get vaccine passport system working

Coronavirus Michael Brennan 2 days ago
Taoiseach Micheál Martin today announced a delay to the reopening of indoor dining amid concern that the more transmissible Delta variant could cause a significant spike in case numbers. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Nphet admits limiting indoor dining to vaccinated may harm ‘intergenerational solidarity’

Coronavirus Donal MacNamee 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1