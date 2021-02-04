Subscribe Today
Coronavirus

Susan O’Keeffe: Nursing home residents have been failed again in vaccine rollout

Within the first three weeks of Covid-19 vaccines arriving, just 10 per cent found their way to nursing homes, while residents accounted for 37 per cent of all January deaths

Susan O'Keeffe
4th February, 2021
Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer, has recommended that giving the AstraZeneca vaccine to those over 65 should be avoided where possible. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

We are being overwhelmed by a web of pandemic numbers which does little but create confusion for the public who are desperate for clear information on what’s happening. The number of deaths per day, per week, per county, in Northern Ireland, in the UK – that alone is enough to confound, confuse and persuade people to shut it down and ignore it.

But number blindness cannot hide some serious statistics, of which the...

