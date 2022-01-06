Susan O’Keeffe: Macron’s colourful rebuke of the unvaccinated could be his best route back to the Elysée Palace
The French President’s gamble, ahead of the elections in April, is that the majority of his voters will support his outrage in the view that he is voicing their own frustration
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been pissed off many times in his political life. Not least in the past 12 months, when he’s had to watch his one-time role in the top job be completely overrun by a stubborn pandemic, which may persist for the rest of his reign.
But, like most politicians, Martin keeps his innermost thoughts to himself; adversarial politics encourages criticism of those in exile on the opposition benches; slurs...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Number of contact tracers to rise as officials meet to discuss Omicron wave
Taoiseach Micheál Martin indicated he did not expect further restrictions this week saying it was ‘steady as she goes’
Lidl no longer stocking antigen tests linked to false positive results
The Health Products Regulatory Agency (HPRA) said it was advising the precautionary removal of the Genrui testing kits from shelves “pending further investigation”
True number of daily cases could ‘easily be’ 60,000
Overwhelmed testing system likely to be missing tens of thousands of cases as positivity rate soars
Unboosted will still be able to access indoor dining under current government plans
Department of Health says restricting indoor activities to those who have received a third dose is ‘not currently planned’ despite soaring case numbers