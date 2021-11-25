Susan O’Keeffe: ‘Living with Covid’ strategy emerges as the only realistic option

Learning to live with Covid-19 begins to emerge as the only realistic solution facing a world which has failed to contain the viral onslaught, ongoing now for 21 months without pause.

This is what people in extremely stressed conditions do by instinct. Locked in a room, lost in a jungle, jammed in an elevator; we’ve read countless stories of the human instinct and capacity to battle adversity by adjusting, reorganising and refocusing, in order to survive....