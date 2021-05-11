Subscribe Today
Supermarkets rule out antigen test sale after Lidl controversy

Supervalu and Aldi say they have no plans to sell the rapid testing kits after public health officials rebuke Lidl

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
11th May, 2021
Lidl was criticised by Nphet in recent days after it started advertising antigen tests, which return a result in 15 to 20 minutes. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Supervalu and Aldi have ruled out selling Covid-19 antigen tests after public health officials publicly criticised a competitor, Lidl, for marketing the product.

In response to queries from the Business Post, both supermarkets said they would not be selling the rapid antigen kits in line with government advice.

At the time of publication, neither Dunnes Stores nor Tesco had responded to queries over whether they planned to sell the tests.

