Supermarkets rule out antigen test sale after Lidl controversy
Supervalu and Aldi say they have no plans to sell the rapid testing kits after public health officials rebuke Lidl
Supervalu and Aldi have ruled out selling Covid-19 antigen tests after public health officials publicly criticised a competitor, Lidl, for marketing the product.
In response to queries from the Business Post, both supermarkets said they would not be selling the rapid antigen kits in line with government advice.
At the time of publication, neither Dunnes Stores nor Tesco had responded to queries over whether they planned to sell the tests.
