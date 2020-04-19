Stranded: how one small business could fold over insurance

The owners of a Wexford bar and restaurant whose insurance policy covers them for losses arising from outbreaks of contagious or infectious diseases on or within 25 miles of the premises have described FBD‘s decision to reject a Covid-19 claim as “a very real threat” to the survival of their business.

Patrick and Aileen Hanley have run the Strand Bar in Cahore since January 2018, and prior to the outbreak of the...