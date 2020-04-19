Sunday April 19, 2020
Stranded: how one small business could fold over insurance

A Wexford pub's owners say the chance of their business surviving are much smaller since they were refused a claim by FBD

Gillian Nelis

Managing Editor

@gnelis
19th April, 2020
Patrick and Aileen Hanley of the Strand Bar, Cahore Point, Co Wexford. Picture: Maura Hickey.

The owners of a Wexford bar and restaurant whose insurance policy covers them for losses arising from outbreaks of contagious or infectious diseases on or within 25 miles of the premises have described FBD‘s decision to reject a Covid-19 claim as “a very real threat” to the survival of their business.

Patrick and Aileen Hanley have run the Strand Bar in Cahore since January 2018, and prior to the outbreak of the...

