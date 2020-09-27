Stockholm syndrome: why the Swedish model is not Ireland’s saviour

Lockdown models from other countries are not a “one size fits all”, with deeply ingrained factors such as household size, hospital capacity, and age demographics much more likely to influence the spread of the virus, an expert mathematic modeller has said.
Dr Paul Dempsey, an independent data and risk analyst, said that restriction strategies cannot simply be “copied and pasted” to different countries.
“Lockdowns have different effects on different countries,” Dempsey...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team