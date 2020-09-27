Sunday September 27, 2020
Stockholm syndrome: why the Swedish model is not Ireland’s saviour

Restriction strategies cannot simply be ‘copied and pasted’ to different countries

27th September, 2020
2
People on the street in Stockholm, Sweden, where Covid-19 restrictions were less than here. Photo: Getty

Lockdown models from other countries are not a “one size fits all”, with deeply ingrained factors such as household size, hospital capacity, and age demographics much more likely to influence the spread of the virus, an expert mathematic modeller has said.

Dr Paul Dempsey, an independent data and risk analyst, said that restriction strategies cannot simply be “copied and pasted” to different countries.

“Lockdowns have different effects on different countries,” Dempsey...

