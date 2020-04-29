Wednesday April 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Stock markets: Why the wise crowds may not be so wise after all

Don’t be deceived by the performance of global equity markets – the ripple effects of Covid-19 are only beginning to be felt

29th April, 2020
The least likely outcome for the global economy is a so-called V-shaped recovery, write Larry Hateway and Alexander Friedman.

In his 2004 book The Wisdom of Crowds, James Surowiecki shows that large groups of people typically converge upon better predictions than even the smartest individual.

He applies this logic to financial markets, where individual investors collectively determine the prices of stocks and bonds. Insofar as the value of a stock or bond reflects its future cash flows (appropriately discounted), markets are typically considered good predictors of the future.

And yet, we know that the collective...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Retail Rollercoaster: Killian Woods on the Irish retail landscape

Nadine O’Regan | 3 hours ago

Pregnancy and Covid-19: Everything you need to know

Professor Gráinne Flannelly, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at the National Maternity Hospital, joins Nadine O'Regan to discuss pregnancy in the context of Covid-19

Nadine O’Regan | 1 day ago

Comment: Tough decisions on health and economy cannot be put off any longer

As Covid-19 is not going away, governments are facing the starkest of choices: must we accept that people will die in order to bring economies back to life?

Susan O'Keeffe | 2 days ago