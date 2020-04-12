Stock market shock from pandemic is ‘serious but temporary’

In recent days, the activity on stock markets seems to have changed from the panic tumbles on high volumes that occurred in mid-March. Volatility, as measured by the VIX index, has also reduced though it is still at elevated levels, but generally there has been less of the 5-6 per cent moves upwards and downwards on a daily basis.
A general read across what investment managers are thinking also suggests there is a degree of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team