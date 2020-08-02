Stimulus scheme: ‘They did a little bit of everything, but not enough of what we needed’

Liam Flannery was relatively content with the government‘s €7 billion July stimulus package – until he read it.

The Limerick publican, whose family has been in business since 1898, was taken aback by what he found in the detail of the scheme which was broadly welcomed by many prominent business groups.

“I thought the financial crisis was bad, but this thing is just soul-destroying,” he said. “My dad is 87 and still working in...