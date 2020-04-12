‘Stay away’ warnings go unheeded as the wealthy flock to rural boltholes

Last week, hotelier Michael Vaughan uttered four words he must never have imagined would pass his lips: “Don't come to Lahinch.”

The owner of the Vaughan Lodge Hotel is proud of his patch in Co Clare. Promoting the town and sharing the area with visitors are all he wants to do. Instead, as the sun shone down on Easter week, he was telling people to stay away.

Last week, everyone in Ireland’s coastal...