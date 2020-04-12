Sunday April 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

‘Stay away’ warnings go unheeded as the wealthy flock to rural boltholes

Small rural communities are aghast at the recent influx of out-of-towners to local holiday homes, in direct breach of the government’s lockdown measures

12th April, 2020
3
Last week, everyone in Ireland’s coastal towns and Wild Atlantic Way hotspots shared the same worry that an influx of holiday home owners to their area could exacerbate the spread of Covid-19.

Last week, hotelier Michael Vaughan uttered four words he must never have imagined would pass his lips: “Don't come to Lahinch.”

The owner of the Vaughan Lodge Hotel is proud of his patch in Co Clare. Promoting the town and sharing the area with visitors are all he wants to do. Instead, as the sun shone down on Easter week, he was telling people to stay away.

Last week, everyone in Ireland’s coastal...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

We must plan to stimulate industry recovery after the crisis

While the wage subsidy scheme and refund and credit initiatives are welcome, businesses will need help to heal in the longer term

Brian Keegan | 3 hours ago

Makhlouf: Ireland is in better shape to weather crisis

The Central Bank governor believes resilience has been built up in the economy since the last crash – a resilience that extends to the state’s finances, to household finances and to the banks

Ian Guider | 3 hours ago

DPD, An Post report surging parcel volumes

Consumers are buying sports equipment, food accessories, electrical items online in record numbers

Rosanna Cooney | 3 hours ago