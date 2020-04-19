States of fear: a superpower reels as a virus spreads

Across the US, the coronavirus is making its presence felt in new and terrifying ways. From civil unrest to ever-escalating death tolls, from massive job losses to food banks unable to keep up with demand from desperate families.

In less than a month, a decade’s worth of job gains have been entirely obliterated. Close to 40,000 Americans are known to have died from Covid-19 and almost 700,000 have tested positive. But there is widespread acceptance...