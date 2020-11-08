Sunday November 8, 2020
State’s loan guarantee scheme gives out only €43m to firms

Just 743 loans have been approved by banks using the scheme so far, according to new figures

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
8th November, 2020
A total of 43 loans were approved by banks using the credit guarantee scheme with a value of €43 million

The state’s €2 billion flagship loan guarantee scheme aimed at helping small firms through Covid-19 has approved the distribution of just over €40 million in cash so far.

Some 743 loans were approved by banks using the credit guarantee scheme with a value of €43 million, according to figures from the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation, from a total of 1,376 applications.

It is understood that the level of applications to AIB, Bank of...

