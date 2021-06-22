State’s Covid restrictions were more lax than public wanted, ESRI says

Covid-19 restrictions introduced by the state during the pandemic were less, not more, restrictive than the public wanted, according to the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

Pete Lunn, head of the ESRI’s behavioral research unit, will also tell an Oireachtas committee today that most people wanted a “less liberal” easing of restrictions than the government implemented at Christmas, a period of social mixing followed by a huge surge in case numbers and deaths early...