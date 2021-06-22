State’s Covid restrictions were more lax than public wanted, ESRI says
‘Overwhelming majority’ supported public health guidelines and ‘most would have preferred them to be more not less restrictive’
Covid-19 restrictions introduced by the state during the pandemic were less, not more, restrictive than the public wanted, according to the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).
Pete Lunn, head of the ESRI’s behavioral research unit, will also tell an Oireachtas committee today that most people wanted a “less liberal” easing of restrictions than the government implemented at Christmas, a period of social mixing followed by a huge surge in case numbers and deaths early...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Analysis: Moral hazard at the heart of public health leaders’ reluctance to begin use of rapid antigen testing
Rapid tests may be useful in certain situations, but it’s all about the context in which they are deployed
Covid-19: Delta raises the stakes as vaccine rollout becomes a race against time
As cases of the ‘most dangerous variant yet’ surge in Britain and Freedom Day is postponed, what can we learn from our neighbours about Ireland’s reopening?
State plans new winter booster campaign as Pfizer supplies hit record levels
Health officials plan to give adults top-up jabs using single-dose Pfizer shots while the vaccine rollout programme will start to move from existing centres to community-based delivery
Study links Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy with lack of knowledge of the jab
New research has noted a link between lack of knowledge of the vaccine development process with increased likelihood of refusing the jab