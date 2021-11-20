Subscribe Today
State seeks to bypass scrutiny on bill that could extend Covid powers until June

Government is seeking to pass bill on extension by December 16

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
20th November, 2021
Stephen Donnelly, the Health Minister, has said the government will attempt to avoid another lockdown. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The government is seeking to bypass pre-legislative scrutiny of a bill that could extend the state’s emergency Covid-19 powers until June.

Under a proposed extension to existing legislation, the government would have the ability to restrict travel, compel people to wear face masks and require people to stay at home until at least June.

A government briefing note, circulated to the Oireachtas health committee and seen by the Business Post, said the state...

