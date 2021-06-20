State plans new winter booster campaign as Pfizer supplies hit record levels

The state has begun early planning for a winter revaccination campaign against Covid-19, the Business Post can reveal.

It comes as new data suggests the Delta variant accounted for 5 per cent of Ireland’s confirmed cases in the past week, while vaccination registration for the 35-39 year age cohort opens today and the HSE expects to administer a “record number” of up to 330,000 vaccines this week.

Tony Holohan, the chief...