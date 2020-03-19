Thursday March 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

State must not wait to cushion the economic blow of Covid-19

Without the lifeblood of new cash to get through the crisis, many businesses will be unable to restart when it ends

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
19th March, 2020
Brown Thomas and Arnotts in Dublin yesterday closed their doors temporarily, with 4,000 retail workers affected. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

After the shock comes the reality. Tens of thousands of workers let go from restaurants, pubs, shops and hotels began contacting employment offices yesterday seeking emergency jobseekers’ benefit payment. I understand that early yesterday morning banks were inundated with calls from customers seeking to defer their mortgage payments. As more and more businesses cease trading temporarily, this will become a regular occurrence for the next few weeks.

No business, no matter how big, is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Coronavirus: 74 new cases as 16,000 apply for pandemic payment

New data shows two-thirds of Covid-19 cases are under 55 and a fifth of cases are healthcare workers

Aaron Rogan | 10 hours ago

Covid-19: What steps can SMEs take to survive?

Businesses need to be aware of the law when contemplating immediate and drastic measures in the face of the coronavirus crisis

Richard Lee | 13 hours ago

UN official urges states to halt all evictions amid pandemic

Special rapporteur says ‘extraordinary measures’ needed to stop rise in homelessness as result of Covid-19

Killian Woods | 13 hours ago