State inspectors cut PUP payments to more than 37,000 working claimants

Social welfare inspectors cut off pandemic unemployment payments to 37,000 people after a data-matching exercise revealed they were back at work, while almost 1,000 people had their PUP payments cut off after their employers reported them to the authorities, it has emerged.

The details are contained in briefing material about the Department of Social Protection’s investigations into fraudulent PUP claims.

Inspectors at the department, led by Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Social Protection, were able...