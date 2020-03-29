Stand and deliver: how restaurants are surviving the shutdown

When the government first issued its stark warnings about the coronavirus on March 12, restaurants and cafes felt the impact almost immediately.

“We pretty much lost 100 per cent of revenue overnight. It just fell off a cliff,” Jason Mac An Tsionnaigh, co-owner of Urbanity café in Smithfield Dublin, said.

After a week of being closed, Mac an Tsionnaigh and his business partners decided they should reopen as a takeaway-only service. Kitted out...