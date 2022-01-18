Spain pulls Genrui antigen tests after 1,350 Irish complaints over false positives

Spain has suspended the sale of Genrui antigen tests after more than 1,350 people complained about false positive results in Ireland.

The Chinese company has uncovered contaminants in two specific batches of its Covid-19 self-testing kits, and has issued a recall notice from affected retailers in Ireland.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) today said that the issue around false positives had not been experienced in other European countries. But it said that Spain had pulled...