Sunday May 3, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Spaced out: Can physical distancing work for Ireland‘s leisure sector?

Fitness and leisure business owners are determined to re-open their centres when it’s safe to do so, but say they must have some financial support to do it

3rd May, 2020
3
Joe Cosgrove MD of Kingfisher Fitness Clubs: attracting people back into gyms will be a challenge

Social distancing, physical distancing, spatial distancing – call it what you like, nobody much cares for it.

Over the past two months, our usual ways of interacting with one another have been torn asunder. Gone are handshakes and crowds and embraces. The rudimentary chalk line on the footpath is our new master, delineating a socially acceptable box within which we must wait for just about everything.

Despite the unpleasantness of our new norms, we abide...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Keelings finds only 78 local workers for harvest

There were 485 local applications for jobs after the recent controversy over the arrival of Bulgarian fruit-pickers but, for various reasons, only 78 proved suitable

Aaron Rogan | 5 hours ago

McCann: Dalata boss stays positive over hotel group’s immediate future

The hotel chief is adamant that there will be business opportunities after the pandemic has passed

Peter O'Dwyer | 5 hours ago

HSE to meet social media giants over 5G fringe conspiracies

The move follows a spate of attacks on telecommunications masts in Donegal and Cork in recent days

Aaron Rogan | 5 hours ago