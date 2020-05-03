Spaced out: Can physical distancing work for Ireland‘s leisure sector?

Social distancing, physical distancing, spatial distancing – call it what you like, nobody much cares for it.

Over the past two months, our usual ways of interacting with one another have been torn asunder. Gone are handshakes and crowds and embraces. The rudimentary chalk line on the footpath is our new master, delineating a socially acceptable box within which we must wait for just about everything.

Despite the unpleasantness of our new norms, we abide...