Soros: This is the crisis of my lifetime but I remain optimistic

George Soros, founder and chair of the Open Society Foundations, is a Hungarian-American billionaire investor and philanthropist. Gregor Peter Schmitz is editor-in-chief of the Augsburger Allgemeine, a major German regional daily newspaper.

Gregor Peter Schmitz (GPS): You have seen many crises. Is the Covid-19 pandemic comparable to any previous one?

George Soros (GS): No. This is the crisis of my lifetime. Even before the pandemic hit, I realised that we were...