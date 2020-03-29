Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Some business owners facing reduction in risk coverage for unoccupied properties

Move comes despite government’s request for firms to temporarily shut down due to Covid-19 crisis

29th March, 2020
Properties that were closed due to Covid-19 restrictions would not “incur additional premium or any restriction in cover provided clients

Business owners across the country have been told that their properties will be insured against fewer risks if left unoccupied for a period of time despite the government’s request for many to shut indefinitely in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Business Post has seen correspondence between brokers and business owners which states that the risks against which their property is insured against will reduce after 30 days.

It has been further advised...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The American virus

Nadine O‘Regan is joined by US correspondent Marion McKeone for the latest episode of The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast

Nadine O’Regan | 2 hours ago

Door handle-sterilising device could help tackle virus, say entrepreneurs

Brian Cunningham and Maurice McDonagh say they have already sold about 5,000 units are their device worldwide

Barry J Whyte | 2 hours ago

The great food fightback against Covid-19

Ireland’s food producers are having to rapidly adjust to a changing world. Three of them tell Gillian Nelis how they are adapting their business models to cope with the new reality

Gillian Nelis | 2 hours ago