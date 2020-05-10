Sunday May 10, 2020
SNAs not used by HSE due to second vetting requirement

Attempts by the education minister to redeploy special needs assistants to HSE-funded services hit by delays

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
10th May, 2020
Special needs assistants were unable to perform their normal duties of helping children in the classrooms due to the closure of national and secondary schools in March

None of the country’s 17,000 special needs assistants have been redeployed to the HSE during Covid-19 due to the requirement for them to be Garda-vetted for the second time.

Special needs assistants were unable to perform their normal duties of helping children in the classrooms due to the closure of national and secondary schools in March.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh decided to redeploy some of them to work with children with disabilities in...

