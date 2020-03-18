Smyths and Penneys back call to suspend rates over Covid-19

Major retailers are seeking government support for a year-long freeze on rates to help protect jobs from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Smyths, the toy store, Penneys and River Island are backing Retail Excellence Ireland, the representative group, as it urges ministers to support the measure.
In Britain, a holiday from rates has been granted for shops, hotels, bars and other leisure businesses to help sustain them until the crisis passes.
