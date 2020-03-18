Wednesday March 18, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Smyths and Penneys back call to suspend rates over Covid-19

River Island among other retailers supporting Retail Excellence Ireland’s request for year-long freeze to save jobs

18th March, 2020
Owen Keegan, Dublin City Council’s chief executive, warned councillors about the impact on services if rates are frozen. Picture: Bryan Meade

Major retailers are seeking government support for a year-long freeze on rates to help protect jobs from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Smyths, the toy store, Penneys and River Island are backing Retail Excellence Ireland, the representative group, as it urges ministers to support the measure.

In Britain, a holiday from rates has been granted for shops, hotels, bars and other leisure businesses to help sustain them until the crisis passes.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Covid-19: What steps can SMEs take to survive?

Businesses need to be aware of the law when contemplating immediate and drastic measures in the face of the coronavirus crisis

Richard Lee | 1 hour ago

UN official urges states to halt all evictions amid pandemic

Special rapporteur says ‘extraordinary measures’ needed to stop rise in homelessness as result of Covid-19

Killian Woods | 1 hour ago

Civil Defence drafted in to help with coronavirus testing

Volunteers in midlands and south to transport samples and drive clinicians as state steps up Covid-19 testing

Peter O'Dwyer | 2 hours ago