Shops open up, but many will be simply trying to survive

After months of waiting, retailers finally began to re-emerge from their enforced hibernation on Monday as customers flocked to their formerly closed doors.

Huge snaking queues formed outside Ikea’s Ballymun store on Dublin’s northside, while later in the week people waited outside branches of Penneys from early in the morning in anticipation of the clothing retailer’s reopening on Friday.

A quick foray down Henry Street, one of Dublin‘s main...