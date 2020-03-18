Seven ways to fight Covid-19 using behavioural science

The fight against the spread of coronavirus will be behavioural as much as it will be medical.
Breaking high-risk habits, departing from social norms, adjusting to newly required procedures, ensuring social order and staying healthy and happy through increased periods of social isolation are among the challenges for the public and those responsible for the spaces they inhabit.
That means employers, government, public health officials and the general public all have to become familiar with...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team