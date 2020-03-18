Wednesday March 18, 2020
Seven ways to fight Covid-19 using behavioural science

The ESRI has analysed more than 100 scientific papers to offer advice to employers, public health authorities, policymakers and the public

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
18th March, 2020
8
A message in the sky over Sydney. Signs in public places are one way to encourage hand-washing, the ESRI said. Picture: Anna Arkayeva/TASS

The fight against the spread of coronavirus will be behavioural as much as it will be medical.

Breaking high-risk habits, departing from social norms, adjusting to newly required procedures, ensuring social order and staying healthy and happy through increased periods of social isolation are among the challenges for the public and those responsible for the spaces they inhabit.

That means employers, government, public health officials and the general public all have to become familiar with...

