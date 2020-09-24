Friday September 25, 2020
Senior FBD employee described pub interruption policy as ‘old and weak’

The comment was contained in a WhatsApp messages the day after High Court proceedings were brought against the insurance company

24th September, 2020
Four pub owners are involved in a test court case against FBD over whether their business interruption policies provided cover for losses arising from the forced closure of their premises as a result of public health measures designed to stem the spread of Covid-19.

A senior FBD employee conceded in May that the wording of the insurer’s business interruption pub policy was “weak” and warned that a successful legal case would lead to a “landslide” of further litigation.

Messages seen by the Business Post show that the underwriter, who said he “looked after a lot of bars for FBD”, described the policy wording as “old and weak”.

"[It is]...

