Sunday May 17, 2020
SBCI to fund higher-risk companies and issue new forms of finance

The move comes following a shake-up in the remit of the state’s strategic banking corporation

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
17th May, 2020
“We will focus relentlessly on giving SMEs the financing tools they need,” Nick Ashmore, the SBCI chief executive

The state’s strategic banking corporation is to begin funding higher-risk companies and will provide alternative forms of finance including debt as part of a shake up in its remit.

The Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI), which currently lends cheap cash for banks to loan on to businesses, will make a number of changes to its business model in the next five years, following a review of its strategy.

The SBCI will make...

