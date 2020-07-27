Monday July 27, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Ryanair: Eight key takeaways from the airline’s latest results

A 99 per cent reduction in passenger numbers has led to a severe drop in revenue, but the company remains optimistic about its chances of recovery. Here is what we learned:

27th July, 2020
Michael O‘Leary, Ryanair’s group chief executive, said the airline would be one of the few who will be able to grow if and when the Covid-19 pandemic eases and the aviation industry is able to start getting back to normal. Picture: Getty

1: Covid-19 has had a significant impact on Ryanair:

The airline reported a net loss of €185 million for the three months of April, May and June. It made an after-tax profit of €243 million over the same period last year. The Covid-19 pandemic and consequent impact on air travel resulted in a 99 per cent drop in passenger numbers from 41.9 million during those months last year to just 500,000 in the comparable...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Should you travel abroad? Dr Cillian De Gascun on the green list

The director of UCD’s National Virus Reference Laboratory on the risks associated with international travel and Dr Ann Devitt of the School of Education in Trinity College discusses the effectiveness of home-schooling

Nadine O’Regan | 12 hours ago

IDA Ireland contacts multinationals over Covid-19 job losses

Hundreds of staff have been cut at the Irish offices of tech companies such as LinkedIn, Airbnb and Oracle in recent weeks

Aaron Rogan | 1 day ago

Covid 19: can we cope with a second wave?

A likely surge in cases of the virus in the autumn and winter months will pose major challenges for our healthcare system

Daniel Murray | 1 day ago