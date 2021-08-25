Subscribe Today
Roadmap to normality likely to be presented next week

A return to office working, a relaxing of social distancing rules, a reopening of nightclubs and a further easing of restriction on indoor events are on the way 18 months after the country was first locked down

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
25th August, 2021
The live events industry is likely to resume soon, though Denis Desmond, the managing director of MCD Productions, said a decision on whether Electric Picnic could go ahead needed to be taken by Thursday. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

It may not be obvious to those outside of government buildings, but this week will prove to be one of the most pivotal in our long national battle with Covid-19.

As the government prepares to launch what is hoped to be the final roadmap for easing Covid-19 restrictions next week, the political summer holidays have come to an abrupt end.

And not a day too soon, according to many in the live events industry, who...

