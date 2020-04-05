Rights groups concerned about lack of deadline on expiration of emergency powers

When the emergency powers to tackle the spread of Covid-19 were first published, human rights groups sprang into action.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) said the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Bill 2020 was “truly extraordinary from a rights perspective”, and required amendment.

The constitutions of many countries contain clauses that allow governments to temporarily suspend civil liberties during a crisis like the Covid-19 pandemic....