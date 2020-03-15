Sunday March 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Retailers braced for wave of temporary closures as virus crisis tightens

Move comes as business figures call for government, banks and Revenue to intervene to avert an economic catastrophe

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
15th March, 2020
Retail Excellence Ireland, which represents many retailers across the country, is now expecting that its members will move to temporarily lay off thousands of staff

Retailers are set for a wave of temporary closures due to the coronavirus shutdown, with affected staff to be redeployed to essential operations such as supermarkets and pharmacies.

It comes amid expectations of further intervention by the government, the Revenue Commissioners and the banking sector in the next few days to attempt to avert an economic crisis caused by the spread of Covid-19.

Retailers have already suffered a dramatic sales slump in recent days, with...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

How to limit damage to your business by the coronavirus outbreak

Companies of all sizes should assess their cashflow situation and engage with their banks as soon as possible, in order to minimise the effect of the coronavirus outbreak

John Finn | 56 minutes ago

Datalex puts €10m fundraising plans on ice

Coronavirus travel restrictions hit software company’s customers in ‘unprecedented’ time for airline industry

Ian Guider | 56 minutes ago

How to be alone in a Covid-19 world

With the coronavirus crisis laying waste to the social calendar, what happens to the FOMO generation when there’s nothing left to miss out on?

Andrea Cleary | 56 minutes ago