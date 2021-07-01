Subscribe Today
Restricting indoor dining is most proactive step state has taken yet, Nphet advisor says

As anger continues in hospitality sector, Cathal Walsh says the plan to only allow indoor service to vaccinated people will let us get ahead of Delta variant

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
1st July, 2021
Indoor drinking and dining in the likes of Grogan’s on Dublin’s South William Street has been pushed back until at least July 19. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The government’s plan to restrict indoor dining to fully vaccinated people represents the most proactive step the state has taken since the pandemic began, an advisor to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has said.

Hospitality groups and opposition politicians have reacted with fury in recent days to the decision to pause the resumption of indoor service until July 19.

Many have also claimed that the introduction of vaccine certificates for indoor dining...

