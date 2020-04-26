Researchers trial more than 100 possible Covid-19 vaccines

Last Thursday, two volunteers received experimental coronavirus vaccine shots as part of an Oxford University project in the latest development in a search for a jab that could allow the world to return to normal.
It came a day after BioNTech, a German firm, became the first European business to proceed with clinical trials of a Covid-19 vaccine, after receiving regulatory approval for accelerated testing. Another Chinese trial which successfully vaccinated monkeys, a crucial breakthrough,...
