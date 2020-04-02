Thursday April 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Record jump in number on Live Register as deficit soars

Exchequer reports a deficit of €2.5bn at the end of March compared with €966m a year ago

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
2nd April, 2020
A near-deserted street by the St Stephen’s Green centre in Dublin. The number receiving unemployment or coronvirus-related payments is likely to climb higher this month, reflecting the further restriction on non-essential work imposed in late March. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

There was a record jump in the number of people claiming unemployment benefit last month as a result of the expanding Covid-19 shutdown, sending the public finances into a €2.5 billion deficit.

The number of people on the Live Register at the end of March stood at 205,209, figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show. This was up 24,400 or 12 per cent month-on-month and 2,802 or 6.6 per cent year-on-year.

An additional 283,037 people were receiving the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

US unemployment claims double in a week to 6.6m

European Commission proposes €100bn package to soften Covid-19 pandemic’s effect on EU economy

Aaron Rogan | 2 hours ago

Covid-19: Rights group urges gardaí not to use ‘spit hoods’

Size of order indicates that force intends to use head covers after pandemic ends, says Irish Council for Civil Liberties

Killian Woods | 2 hours ago

Travel abroad and 'immunity passports'

The passports are currently in development by researchers in Germany

Susan Mitchell | 6 hours ago