Record jump in number on Live Register as deficit soars

There was a record jump in the number of people claiming unemployment benefit last month as a result of the expanding Covid-19 shutdown, sending the public finances into a €2.5 billion deficit.

The number of people on the Live Register at the end of March stood at 205,209, figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show. This was up 24,400 or 12 per cent month-on-month and 2,802 or 6.6 per cent year-on-year.

An additional 283,037 people were receiving the...