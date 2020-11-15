Rapid Covid-19 test firm ‘perplexed’ at government‘s response to deal offer

The company selling £138 million-worth of rapid Covid-19 tests to the British government has offered the same deal to the Irish government, the Business Post can reveal.

Innova Medical Group has “been in direct contact with the Irish government . . . and can provide continuity of supply at our lowest price for Ireland's testing needs including airports”.

A spokesman for Innova told this newspaper that it was “somewhat perplexed with the response we have received...