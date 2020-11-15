Sunday November 15, 2020
Rapid Covid-19 test firm ‘perplexed’ at government‘s response to deal offer

Firm selling £138m worth of rapid Covid tests to British government has offered same deal to government here, but HSE is still mulling effectiveness of antigen tests

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
15th November, 2020
Ireland is currently using the gold standard polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

The company selling £138 million-worth of rapid Covid-19 tests to the British government has offered the same deal to the Irish government, the Business Post can reveal.

Innova Medical Group has “been in direct contact with the Irish government . . . and can provide continuity of supply at our lowest price for Ireland's testing needs including airports”.

A spokesman for Innova told this newspaper that it was “somewhat perplexed with the response we have received...

