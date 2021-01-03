Putting hope on ice as coronavirus winter bites harder
This Christmas season, our dreams of a release from Covid-19 were cruelly dashed, but we did receive the gift of the first vaccines to our shores
As 2020 drew to a close, we watched with joy and hope as the first vaccinations against Covid-19 were delivered in Ireland.
It should have been the week when we turned the corner, the week that marked the beginning of the end of a period of trauma, fear and economic devastation. But there was no getting away from the dire reality of the worst case numbers we had seen since the virus arrived on our shores.
