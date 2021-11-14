PUP cost drops further as more staff return to work

The government is set to cut the Pandemic Unemployment Payment by a further €50 this week.

The Business Post has learned that the numbers on the PUP have dropped from around 74,000 at the start of last week to 70,000 now.

But the highest PUP rate of €300 will be reduced to €250 on Tuesday, while those on the PUP rate of €250 a week will be reduced to €203 per week. Those who were...