Pubs’ action against FBD is test case for over 1,000 businesses

Legal action taken against FBD over the insurer’s stance on business interruption policies is a “test case of great significance” for more than 1,000 businesses, the High Court has heard.
Legal proceedings were launched by four separate pub businesses: Aberken, trading as Sinnotts Bar; Hyper Trust Ltd, trading as The Leopardstown Inn; Leinster Overview Concepts Ltd trading as Sean’s Bar in Athlone; and Hibernian Way Ltd trading as Lemon & Duke....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team