Monday May 25, 2020
Pubs’ action against FBD is test case for over 1,000 businesses

High Court judge promises an early hearing for legal proceedings over the insurer’s refusal to pay out on business interruption policies in relation to Covid-19

25th May, 2020
Jamie Heaslip, Sean O‘Brien, Dave and Rob Kearney, co-owners of Lemon & Duke pub: mediation has been scheduled in their legal action against FBD Insurance

Legal action taken against FBD over the insurer’s stance on business interruption policies is a “test case of great significance” for more than 1,000 businesses, the High Court has heard.

Legal proceedings were launched by four separate pub businesses: Aberken, trading as Sinnotts Bar; Hyper Trust Ltd, trading as The Leopardstown Inn; Leinster Overview Concepts Ltd trading as Sean’s Bar in Athlone; and Hibernian Way Ltd trading as Lemon & Duke....

