Pubs’ action against FBD is test case for over 1,000 businesses

Legal action taken against FBD over the insurer’s stance on business interruption policies is a “test case of great significance” for more than 1,000 businesses, the High Court has heard.

Legal proceedings were launched by four separate pub businesses: Aberken, trading as Sinnotts Bar; Hyper Trust Ltd, trading as The Leopardstown Inn; Leinster Overview Concepts Ltd trading as Sean’s Bar in Athlone; and Hibernian Way Ltd trading as Lemon & Duke....