Publicans ‘in complete despair’ over ‘measly’ €16m package

Publicans have reacted angrily this weekend to the announcement of a €16 million support package for the thousands of pubs yet to reopen, and insist that more must be done to avoid catastrophe across the industry.

The long-awaited support package was announced by senior ministers, including Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, on Friday night and included a 40 per cent top-up on the Restart Grant Plus scheme for publicans.

Those businesses remaining closed and planning their...