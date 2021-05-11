'Public health consultants breathed a huge sigh of relief when mandatory hotel quarantine came in'
Fall in detections of 'variants of concern' has taken place since late March, when mandatory hotel quarantine was introduced
Clusters of the most concerning Covid-19 variants "appear to have died out" in the past few weeks, according to the chair of the Irish Medical Organisation’s public health committee .
“I don’t think we have any evidence of sustained spread of variants of concern in the country," said Ina Kelly.
The fall in detections of variants of concern in Ireland has taken place since the introduction of mandatory hotel quarantine in...
No new ‘variants of concern’ in Ireland since introduction of hotel quarantine
Despite pressure from lobby groups to relax the mandatory hotel quarantine requirements, public health figures are happy that the measures to reduce Covid infections are working well