Coronavirus

'Public health consultants breathed a huge sigh of relief when mandatory hotel quarantine came in'

Fall in detections of 'variants of concern' has taken place since late March, when mandatory hotel quarantine was introduced

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
11th May, 2021
'Public health consultants breathed a huge sigh of relief when mandatory hotel quarantine came in'
One outbreak of the South African variant infected 27 people. Picture: Getty

Clusters of the most concerning Covid-19 variants "appear to have died out" in the past few weeks, according to the chair of the Irish Medical Organisation’s public health committee .

“I don’t think we have any evidence of sustained spread of variants of concern in the country," said Ina Kelly.

The fall in detections of variants of concern in Ireland has taken place since the introduction of mandatory hotel quarantine in...

