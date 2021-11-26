Public health closely monitoring emergence of new strain as EU prepares to hit ‘emergency brake’
Scientists fear that the new strain could be significantly more transmissible than the dominant Delta variant
Public health officials are closely monitoring developments after the emergence of a new variant of Covid-19 ahead of a crunch meeting next Thursday to decide on further restrictions to reduce the spread of the virus.
The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) met yesterday to consider the latest disease trends. Members heard that while the growth rate of the disease has reduced significantly, the number of cases has plateaued, but not reduced, giving rise to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Government allocates just €75m to Pup in 2022
Leo Varadkar has said phasing out of payment may have to be reviewed if more severe restrictions are reintroduced
Manufacturer of monoclonal antibody drug in talks with HSE for supply in Ireland
A treatment developed by Regeneron and Roche was recently approved by Europe’s medical watchdog
HSE to launch additional multi-lingual vaccine information geared towards non-nationals
A report on RTÉ’s Prime Time aired earlier this week highlighted that some 50 per cent of unvaccinated Covid-19 patients in ICU are foreign nationals
Susan O’Keeffe: ‘Living with Covid’ strategy emerges as the only realistic option
Our health service is where the greatest shift needs to occur for this new adjustment to succeed