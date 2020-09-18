Pub industry on ‘verge of collapse’ due to restrictions

The Irish pub industry is on the “verge of collapsing” due to government Covid-19 restrictions that were advised by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), an industry lobby group has said.
The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) said the new restrictions planned for Dublin “effectively close” most pubs in the capital. It said similar action had been “threatened” in the rest of the country, putting the survival of the sector at risk....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team