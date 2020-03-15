Pro14 company’s revenue increases by €1.5m

Revenue at Celtic Rugby, the company behind the Pro14 rugby league grew from £24.8 million to £26.3 million in 2019.
The company was left with a pre-tax profit of just £14,459 after costs of around £26.3 million.
While the competition’s revenue has increased for the last few years, it faces a major challenge for the current season, which has been suspended because of the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
